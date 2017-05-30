State Government to electrify 406 villages through solar energy soon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has set a target to electrify at least 406 villages through solar energy during 2017.This has been announced by Science and Technology Minister Badri Narayan Patra while addressing a press conference on completion of three years in office by the BJD Government.

Asserting that the State-run Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has played a key role in providing renewable energy to people living in remote areas, the Minister said about 1620 villages have been electrified with solar energy so far, 145 are located in remote areas inhabited by tribal population.

“So far, 6439 solar pump set projects have been established in remote areas by which more than 15 lakh people will be benefited. The Government has planned to set up 2000 solar pump projects and convert traditional pump centres to solar pump projects”, Patra Said.

Highlighting the success of his department, Patra said 689 solar pump set projects are used in irrigating agricultural lands. Solar pump sets irrigate about 8,268 acre of land and according to the plan more 1,000 solar pump units will be set up for use in agricultural activities this year, he said.