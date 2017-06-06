State Government to create 30L jobs by 2025, says CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the State Government has set a target to generate 30 lakh job opportunities by 2025.

Addressing an executive meeting of the Biju Chhatra Janata Das (BCJD) here, the Chief Minister said his Government has initiated a move in this regard as Odisha students are doing excellently well in many sectors like education, sports, fashion design, arts and crafts.

The CM said during the last three years, more than five lakh jobs have been created of which 50,000 was in Government sector.

Patnaik said employment opportunities are increasing in the State by the as more and more investment proposals to various sector coming to the State.

Naveen called upon all students to devote time to mother, motherland and society. BCJD president Rana Pratap Patra presided. Senior leaders including Ministers, MPs and MLAs attended.