State Government constitutes panels to trace Ponzi victims

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to constitute three-member committees in all the blocks of the state to identify the victims of Ponzi companies. The money returning process to the duped investors will begin once the committees complete the identification process.

The members of these committees will include an assistant sub-inspector from the local police station, the local revenue inspector and panchayat extension officer. The committees will act according to the Odisha Protection of the Interest of the Depositors Act to identify the Ponzi victims.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi today said, “We had a detailed video-conference on the issue. We asked the police superintendents and the district collectors to verify the claims sent to them about the chit fund depositors. The committee constituted at the block level will verify the cases one by one. Initiatives will be taken to return the money once the verification process is over.”

However, Padhi didn’t give any hint regarding when the investors would get their money back.