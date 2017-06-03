State Government clears 10 projects worth over Rs 1L crore

Bhubaneswar: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) on Friday approved 10 projects worth more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The projects are expected to create 46,000 jobs in the State.

The decisions have been taken at the HLCA meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik said the State Government has received firm proposals for over 50 per cent of the investment intents during the investors’ meet held last year in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.

The projects approved at the meeting include a 3200 MW (4X800) power plant by NLC Thermal Power at Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 23,69.6 crore and having an employment potential of 3320. Besides, a proposal by JSW Steel to set up a 10 million tonne per annum capacity steel plant costing Rs 50,000 crore with an employment generation potential of 30,000 was also approved. The company has sought 4,500 acres of land which were earlier allotted to South Korea’s steel major Posco near Paradip for setting up the project, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons.

“We will evaluate the exact amount of land required for the project and provide the same,” Padhi said and added that the project is likely to be completed in four years.

The HLCA also cleared JSW’s plans to lay a slurry pipeline linked to the steel project from Joda to Paradip. The 30 million tonne per annum pipeline with a cost estimate of Rs 3700 crore will create job opportunities for 350 persons.