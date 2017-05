State Government approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 166 cr

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 166 crore, including four bridges and roads. He also directed expedite construction work on the projects.

As per the approved project, construction of following roads and bridges are enlisted here:

Roads

Balipada-Hatiota road, Ganjam; 10.77 km

Rajnagar-Dangamal-Talachuan road, Kendrapara; 8.290 km

Mahanga-Katikata road; 20.610 km

Angul-Kalamchuin road widening

Bridges

Bridge over Anga River, Agalpur-Bindhapali road, Balangir

High-level bridge over Jira river, Gandhichowk-Ambapali road, Bargarh

High-level bridge over Biluakhai river, Shankarsahi, Jagatsinghpur

Bridge over Ib river, Sabdega-Rajpur road, Sundargarh

An amount of Rs 225 crore has been approved for modernization of Jamujhadi-Basudevpur-Dhamra road and will be shared equally by State Government, Dhamra Port Company Limited and ITR Chandipur. The modernization will significantly enhance connectivity to Dhamra Port.