State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today

Pragativadi News Service
7th Pay

Bhubaneswar: The Fitment Committee constituted to finalize modalities on revision of salaries and allowances of the State Government employees as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations would submit its report on Friday.

Once the report is tabled, the State Government would decide on the grade pay, pay scale and allowances for Government employees and pensioners in the State.

Notably, the six-member Fitment Committee was formed on October 31, 2016.

With the implementation of the committee’s recommendations 4.5 lakh Government employees and 2.5 lakh pensioners would be benefitted. Every employee would get a hike of 23 per cent after the report is implemented.

The Fitness Committee Chairman R Balakrishnan said the report has been prepared after consultation with several employees’ association in the State.

