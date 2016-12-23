State finalises modalities for 16,868 Gana Sikhyaks

Bhubaneswar: After protests by hundreds of Gana Sikhyaks staging dharna and gheraoing the official houses of six ministers in the Capital city demanding regularization of their jobs, School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra on Wednesday informed that the modalities for regularizing the teachers has been finalised and will be sent to the government for approval.

Around 16,868 Gana Sikhyaks would be benefited with this notification.

According to the modalities published in the notification, Gana Sikhyaks having completed eight years of satisfactory performance with requisite qualifications including certificates of CT and B Ed will be regularized.

District level committee after due scrutiny of related records will decide on regularization of Gana Sikhyaks, who, if found eligible for regularization under the modalities, will be considered as the level-V primary teacher (Ex-Cadre). This means they will draw salary equivalent to level-V primary teacher.

Earlier, the teachers had staged protests before the residences of School and Mass Education Minister Debi Mishra, Finance Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Panchayati Raj Minister Arun Sahu, Food Supplies Minister Sanjay Dasburma, Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Mishra announced the notification after concluding a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Pradeep Amat. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan were also present during the meeting.