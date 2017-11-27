Headlines

State film awards: Best Film ‘Chini’, Best Actress Lipi

Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Bhol directed ‘Chini’ won the Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami award as the best film of the state for the Year 2016.

Veteran singer Pranab Patnaik will receive the prestigious Jayadev Puraskar, for lifetime contribution to Odia film industry.

The 28 th state film award was on Monday announced by the Department of Culture of the Government of Odisha.

Samaresh Routray has won the best actor award for ‘Namard’ and Lipi has bagged the best actress award for the movie ‘Mimansa’.

Similarly, the 5th State Tele awards 2017 were also announced today. Swetlana and Choudhry Satyabrat Das will receive the award in best actress and best actor categories for the serials ACP Nikita and Sindurabindu respectively.

State Film Awards…..

Best Film: Chini

Best Actor: Samaresh Routray (Namard movie)

Best Actress: Sangeeta Mohapatra (Lipi)- Mimansa movie

Best Director: Ajay Rath (Namard movie)

Best Playback Singer- Male: Sashank  (Tu Kahibu Na Mu movie)

Best Playback Singer- Female: Mahalakshmi Iyer (Mimansa movie)

Best Music Director: Goodly Rath (Tu Kahibu Na Mu movie)

 

5th State Tele Awards…..

Best Tele Serial: Sindurabindu

Best Actress: Swetlana (ACP Nikita)

Best Actor: Choudhry Satyabrat Das (Sindurabindu)

