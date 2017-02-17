State Election Commission worried over poll violence

Bhubaneswar: Three phases of the panchayat polls have been completed in the state and each of the phases have witnessed poll violence before and after voting. The State Election Commission (SEC) has expressed concern regarding poll violence and requested the state government to make adequate arrangements in the remaining two phases to prevent such incidents.

State election commissioner Rabinarayan Senapati wrote to chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and police DG KB Singh on Friday regarding the increasing incidents of poll related violence and requested to take steps to restore law and order. He has cited incidents where polling parties have been attacked or booths looted or even clash occurred between party workers.

BJP leaders had met Senapati regarding attack in Niligiri on veteran BJP leader Pratap Sarangi.

So far, including the Tarabha poll violence killing of a BJP supporter and the Podana village murder of a BJD supporter, two lives have been claimed by poll related violence. Meanwhile, the son of a Zilla Parishad member candidate has been abducted in Kendrapada