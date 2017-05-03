State demands direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai

Bhubaneswar: The state government has demanded approval of direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai to the Centre. Already direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia are operating now from the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has put across this demand before Centre’s Cabinet Secretary to allow direct flights to Dubai from Odisha’s capital city. Earlier, the state has demanded this approval several times but never received a positive response from the Centre.

Padhi has said that while many flight service providers have been approaching the state government to begin the facility of direct flights to Dubai from Bhubaneswar, it has not been fruitful since the Centre has never given approval.

During the discussion Padhi also stressed on completion of the Haridaspur-Paradip Railway line and the faster forest clearance for five mines approved to Odisha Mining Corporation.