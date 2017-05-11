State Cabinet meeting concludes, 11 proposals approved

Bhubaneswar: After the ministry reshuffle, the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today held for the first time following which 11 proposals have been approved including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill.

The State Cabinet has approved the GST Bill which will be applicable on all goods except six which includes 5 petroleum products.

The Cabinet also exempts VAT on procurement of Green gram (Moong) under Price Support Scheme (PSS). The State government will incur Rs 2 crore on VAT waiver.

During the meeting, power tariff for captive power plants has been enhanced to 55 paise/unit from 30 paise. With this revision of electricity duty the state government will generate additional revenue of Rs 875 crore.

In order to develop rail infrastructure in the state, the Cabinet has decided to remit stamp duty and registration fees for execution of lease deeds of government lands with respect of 11 ongoing railway projects.

Besides, Odisha Cabinet even revised the minimum qualification for appointment of Village level Workets(VAW) from Matric to Plus II.