State Budget session from Feb 22

Bhubaneswar: The two phase budget session of Odisha Assembly will begin from February 22 and continue till April. Appropriation bill will be passed in the house on March 31.

The decision regarding the session schedule was taken during an all party meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker Niranjan Pujari.

As per sources, the budget will be tabled during two sessions, the first one is from February 22 to March 4 and the second one is from March 14 to till April first week.

The state is likely to present a complete budget this time around since the Centre will be announcing general budget for the fiscal 2017-18 on February 1, the state government can easily formulate the complete budget without doing away with an interim one.

The all party meeting was also attended by Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, Finance Minister Pradip Kumara Amat, Law Minister Arun Kumar Sahu, Food Supplies Minister Sanjay Das Burma.