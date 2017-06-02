Headlines

State BJP’s Modi Fest to begin from today

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The State BJP is all set to organize a three-week mass outreach campaign programme called Modi Fest (Making of Developed India Festival) beginning from Friday to make people aware of several welfare schemes introduced by the Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre.

The fest will be kicked off in all 30 district headquarters of the state in four phases. In the first phase, the programme will be launched in seven cities including Bhubaneswar spreading over three days.
While the ‘Modi Fest’ will be held at 10 district headquarters each in the second and third phases, the programme will be organized in three places – Keonjhar, Nabarangpur and Rayagada in the last last phase.

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will organize exhibitions highlighting achievements of the Union Government in the last three years.
The party has also planned to organize ‘Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas’ (SSSV) programme in 46 places with the objective to inform people about the welfare schemes launched by the Centre for inclusive development.

