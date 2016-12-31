State Beverages Corporation plans to act cashless

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) has gone online for cashless transactions. The online payment module of the corporation was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at conference hall in the city on Friday.

While inaugurating, Padhi said that it is another step forward towards ease of doing business which is a priority area of the government. The module would enable quick and transparent transactions thereby helping the retailers to do their business without hurdles from Corporation side.

Congratulating the corporation for the e-governance initiative, he directed them to initiate steps for automating other operations like go-down management, inventory management up to retail level etc of the Corporation. Excise department Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said that

Joining the occasion as the Guest of Honor, Secretary Excise Bishnupada Sethi said that the online payment module would make the business of the Corporation hassle free and more transparent and would facilitate real time transaction tracking.

This implemented online system would include the uses like, for generation of indent by the liquor suppliers, purchase orders by the Corporation, excise permits by the excise authority, consignment dispatch note by the liquor supplier and stock receipt note by the Corporation on a cent percent real time platform.

As per reports the Corporation has nine depots in various places including, Chandikhol, Khordha, Nirgundi, Angul, Sambalpur, Balasore, Berhampur, Rayagada and Bolagir. There are near about 1600 retailers attached to these depots. In the first phase the online payment module would be implemented in Chandikhol depot. Later, the system would be rolled out to other depots within a period of 2 to 3 months.

Excise Department Commissioner Prasant Kumar Senapati , State Bank of India General Manager BVG Reddy, DDG NIC P.K.Paramanik along with senior officers and retailers were also present during the occasion.