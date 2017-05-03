State to ask for more forces from Centre to tackle Maoists

Bhubaneswar: Post the Sukma attack in Chhattisgarh, Odisha is also gearing up to tackle Maoists along its borders. A high level meeting was today held at the Secretariat led by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to discuss the demands Odisha will put forth in the upcoming meeting on May 8 with Home Minister Rajnath Singh to deal with Mao menace.

Odisha will ask for two more battalion forces from Centre to check Maoists infiltration. Also, better mobile network, road connectivity and infrastructure development will be demanded at the meeting, said Chief Secretary Padhi.

Present at today’s meeting were Home department principal secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP KB Singh and other high rank police officials. Padhi today informed that at the May 8 meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, police DG and the chief secretary himself will be present.