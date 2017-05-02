‘Startup Odisha’ web portal launched by CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched Startup Odisha web portal here at the state secretariat to benefit the budding entrepreneurs in the state.

While inaugurating the portal, the Chief Minister called upon the youth of Odisha to take full advantage of the Startup Odisha initiative to realize their dreams.

He stated that the Odisha Startup portal is a one-stop platform for the Startups, Incubators and Investors in Odisha for registration and availing benefits under the Odisha Startup Policy. Besides, he also expressed hope that the portal will act as a catalyst in boosting the startup ecosystem in the state and help in achieving the Mission -1000 Startups by 2020.

The portal has been carefully crafted, adhering to the 3 core principles of ease of usage, transparency and knowledge sharing. Having been seamlessly linked with Ministry of Corporate Affairs & Startup India, it reduces duplication of efforts in filing of information.

The portal also provides essential sample tools and templates on Commercial lease agreement, consultancy agreement, employment agreement and non-disclosure agreement which are regularly required by startups during their operations.

In a bid to educate youth of Odisha regarding entrepreneurship, a four week long online Learning & Development Programme developed by UpGrad in association with Invest India has been made available on Startup Odisha portal. Comprising of 6 modules on Idea identification and assessment, understanding basics of Finance, Law and Business Planning, Fundraising and Pitching, it is available free of cost for the youth of the state.

MSME Principal Secretary LN Gupta said that the journey has just begun and with the collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders, a difference will be created.

The program was attended by Minister MSME, Chairman OSDA, Chief Secretary, senior officials and members from the startup ecosystem.