Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped

Bhubaneswar: BJD’s reserve of film stars is well known and now supremo Naveen Patnaik has invoked the party’s star power for campaigning during the Panchayat elections.

While other parties are still in the booting mode, BJD has already finalised a list of its celebrities who will be involved in the election rallies and campaigning for upcoming panchayat elections. All parties need to submit the list of campaigners to the election commission before campaigning begins which the ruling party has already prepared while BJP and Congress are yet to finalise on their campaigners.

Naveen’s campaigners include 30 politicians and 10 celebs including filmstar turned MP Siddhant Mohapatra, Anubhav Mohanty, Prashant Nanda, Akash Das Nayak, Munna Khan who are already holding various positions under the BJD governmnet. The other stars awaiting a position who will be seen during BJD rallies are popular actor Arindam Ray who recently married sister of BJD minister Pranab Prakash Das, veteran actor Mihir Das, Kuna Tripathy, Satwaki Mishra and singer Trupti Das.

However, popular comedian Pappu who has been at the centre of various controversies recently, has been dropped from the list of star campaigners.

The list features supremo Naveen’s name on top while veteran leader Damodar Rout is the second name. Other BJD members who will be seen during Panchayat election campaigning include Ananga Uday Singhdeo, Prasanna Acharya, Surya Narayan Patro, Bijayshree Routray, Debiprasad Mishra, Usha Debi and so on.

However, party members Prasanna Pattasani, Pradip Maharathy and Mayor and party secretary Ananta Narayan Jena have not been included in the list.