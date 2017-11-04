PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Stampede kills 3 in Bihar during Kartik Purnima celebrations

Patna: At least three people were killed after a stampede broke out on Saturday in Bihar’s Begusarai district during Kartik Purnima celebrations at Simaria Ghat. More than 10 people are reported to be injured in the incident.

Thousands of pilgrims had gathered at Simaria Ghat to take a holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima. Meanwhile, devotees in large numbers thronged the ghats in Haridwar and Varanasi on Saturday on the occasion.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

