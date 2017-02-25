Stamp Vendors to stop sale as protest

Bhubaneswar: All Odisha Stamp Vendors Association decides to protest against e-stamp circulation by the government by stopping the sale of stamps with effect from Feb 27 (Monday).

Earlier, the government introduced e-stamping system for payment of various stamp duties in the state.

Repeatedly, complaints were made by vendors against e-stamping but the government showed no interest to consider their demands, said General Secretary Ramakrushna Parida.

They demanded the government should issue other stamp duties, so that the vendor will manage to earn their daily living.

The move by the Stamp vendors is supported by the Orissa High Court Bar Association and all district bar associations.