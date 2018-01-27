Stalwarts of Indian Politics arrive in Bhubaneswar to unveil Biju Babu’s pictorial biography

Bhubaneswar: Stalwarts of Indian politics- former President Pranab Mukherjee, senior BJP leader LK Advani and Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda today arrived here to release the pictorial biography ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ written by noted writer Sundar Ganesan.

CPI (M) party chief Sitaram Yechury and eminent journalist Prabhu Chawla would attend the function to be presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Utkal Mandap at 4.30 pm, informed the Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee.

The book is written in English to mark the birth centenary of the late legendary leader Biju Patnaik. The author has focused on the courage and daredevil piloting ability of the former Chief Minister of Odisha.

According to sources, Pranab Mukherjee is staying at Raj Bhawan while LK Advani and HD Deve Gowda have checked into Hotel Trident here.

Besides the aforesaid leaders, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra and MLA Dilip Ray are other prominent invitees of the function.

The pictorial biography of the legendary political leader contributed by the Biju Patnaik Centenary Committee encapsulates rare photographs of Biju Babu’s life.