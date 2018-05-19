Stained Rs 500 notes dispensed from ATM in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man who had gone to withdraw cash from an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI), CIME, in Mancheswar Industrial Area here suffered a jolt when the machine dispensed three stained Rs 500 notes.

The notes, dispensed on May 17 evening were found stained with junk and colour.

The victim, identified as Sashibhusan Sahoo, a journalist, contacted the Chandaka II C branch of SBI in this regard but in vain.

The manager of the bank stated that “we are sorry but can’t help you as private party is depositing the notes”. You may please exchange the notes at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) branch, the manager suggested.

Before, the concerned branch was depositing cash at ATMs under its jurisdiction, but after private players took the franchise, several such cases have been reported, the official added.

“I came to withdraw Rs 7,000. Three of the notes dispensed had stains on it. We complained to the nearest branch, however, the official advised to exchange the notes at RBI branch”, said the victim.