Stage set for counting of votes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Counting of votes will be taken up in Telangana on Tuesday.

Reports said the fate of 1,821 candidates contesting the assembly poll will be decided on the day. The counting will begin at 8am.

The assembly election was held on December 7 for 119 seats. The voting turnout was 73.20 per cent.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said all arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of counting.

He said the strong rooms where EVMs are kept are secured with central paramilitary forces providing round the clock security.

Kumar said EVMs will be brought out polling station-wise and kept at the counting centres which will have 14 tables.

Counting of postal ballots will be taken up first. The winning candidate will be declared and certificate will be prepared after obtaining clearance from the Election Commission, the officer added.