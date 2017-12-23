Stage set for Bargarh Dhanu Yatra

Bargarh: Stage is all set for the 11-day long world’s largest open-air theatre Dhanu Yatra to begin from today here. Every year in the month of Sagittarius (Dhanu or Pausa) it is celebrated for eleven days starting from the 5th day of the bright fortnight till the full moon day.

For this occasion the town of Bargarh becomes the city of Mathura, the river Jeera becomes the river Yamuna and Ambapali situated on the other side of Jeera becomes Gopapura. For eleven days the whole of Bargarh town is transformed into a very big stage even though the story of Kansa, his death and the noble deeds of Sri Krishna are enacted in 14 main places at Mathura and 4 main places in Gopapura.

This mass festival, which came into existence in 1948 symbolically shows the victory of Lord Krishna, the embodiment of truth, justice and righteous over Kansa who personifies arrogance and wickedness.

The significance of this year Yatra is Bhubaneswar Pradhan playing the role of Kansa, who was selected from among 23 aspirants by a jury.

With the central theme of the Yatra borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay’, the enactment of Day One will begin with Kansa’s accession to throne followed by wedding of King Kansa’s sister Devaki with Basudev and conclude with ‘Kansa Badha’ at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna on the day of Pausa Purnima, slated to be held on January 2.

First, Pranabandhu Kar had performed Sri Krishna character in Gopapura. After that Bhikari Mishara, Gopal Chandra Pujhari, Sadananda Birtia, ChandaCharan Birtia, Rahas Charan Birtia and 15 others were performing in the character of Sri Krishan respectively. Sriyansh Mohaptra has been selected for acting in Sri Krishna character this year.

Likewise, Sibansh Mohapatra has selected for enacting in Balaram Character this year Dhanu Yatra.