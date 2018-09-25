Stabbing of college girl: Accused arrested from Bhubaneswar

Cuttack: A Plus III first-year student of Udayanath Autonomous College at Adaspur in Cuttack was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a fellow girl student over a suspected one-sided love affair, earlier in the day.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Behera was arrested from Bhubaneswar. He hails from Deuli Upar Sahi in Balianta police limits.

According to sources, Rajesh had stabbed the girl, a student of Geology department, outside the campus at around 12.45 pm today. The girl sustained multiple injuries on her waist and leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

She was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), where her condition is stated to be critical.