SSC CGL 2018 notification released at ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released official notification of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 or SSC CGL 2018 on Saturday on its official website – ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Tier-I of CGL Examination in Computer Based Mode is scheduled to be held from 25.07.2018 to 20.08.2018.

Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on 21st April 2018, but was postponed till May 5 on unknown grounds. Every year, the commission conducts the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. Close to 15 lakh candidates appear for SSC CGL recruitment each year. Last year’s SSC CGL recruitment was marred by allegations of the paper leak in Tier II.

Pay scale:

Group B posts- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Group C posts- Rs. 5,200- 20,200