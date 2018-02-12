Headlines

Srinagar: Terror attack on CRPF camp foiled

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday foiled an attempt by two heavily armed militants to storm its camp in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area on Monday morning.

The terrorists were carrying bags and AK 47 guns. A search operation around the camp has been initiated.

It is believed that the terrorists were planning to attack the CRPF camp.

Meanwhile, combing operations have been launched at terror-hit  Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu.

At least five soldiers and one civilian got killed while several others got injured in a gunbattle that went on for over 30 hours in Sunjwan Army camp. The forces also gunned down four terrorists after an intense encounter that went on for more than a day.

