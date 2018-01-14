Headlines

Srikanta Kumar Nayak new president of Orissa High Court Bar Association

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bar Association

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Saturday elected Srikanta Kumar Nayak and Banshidhar Satpathy as President and Vice-President respectively.

Similarly, others who were elected to various posts in the election 2017-18 of the High Court Bar Association on Saturday are Satyabrata Mohanty (Secretary), Ranjan Kumar Nayak (Joint Secretary), Pradeepta Kumar Mohanty (Assistant Secretary) and Suresh Kumar Jena (Assistant Secretary-Library).

Besides, nine others executive body members also elected in the election.

