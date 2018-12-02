Sri Sri University murder case: CP arrest prime acusse

Barang: The Commissionerate Police claimed to have cracked the murder case of Sri Sri University employee with the arrest of prime accused on Saturday night.

The police took the accused, identified as Niranjan Behera, to the crime spot this morning for further investigation and recreation of the crime scene.

Addressing a presser, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said the accused has confessed to his crime and will be forwarded to the court.

A motorcycle, two empty magazines, one empty cartridge, a mobile phone, and a 9 MM pistol have been seized from the possession of the accused, Mohanty informed.

According to the case details, the deceased, Sunil Sahoo, was working as the Administrative Officer in a private College in Dhenkanal where a woman was working as a lecturer.

Sahoo befriended the woman and developed intimacy with her and subsequently left the job and joined as Hostel supervisor at Sri Sri University in Cuttack.

The woman allegedly told Niranjan, about her relationship and the mental torture suffering from due to Sunil.

The accused later decided to eliminate Sunil. Subsequently, he along with another associate intercepted Sunil near Hanuman Square.

Niranjan fired two rounds of bullets which hit Sahoo’s chest and head. Then, Niranjan fled the spot.

The locals spotted Sahoo and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.