Sri Sri in Ayodhya: Muslims not opposed to Ram temple

New Delhi: Muslims are “by and large” not opposed to the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid once stood, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said Thursday.

The Art of Living founder spent the day in Ayodhya, a day after meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sri Sri didn’t mention the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute when he explained what he and Adityanath discussed.

“A solution may sometimes seem impossible but our people, youth and leaders of both communities can make it possible.” he said today.

Sri Sri’s efforts to mediate in the dispute have not been unanimously welcomed.

Former BJP lawmaker Ram Vilas Vedanti said today that the spiritual leader had “jumped” into the Ram Mandir issue to avoid an investigation of his wealth.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, too, asked who had authorised him to intervene.