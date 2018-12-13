Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court Rules Parliament Dissolution As Illegal

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court
5

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to dissolve parliament ahead of its term as illegal.

On November 9, Sirisena dissolved parliament and called a general election for January 5 days after sacking Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and naming opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa to the post.

Related Posts

Saudi to make biggest foreign investment in Pakistan’s…

Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison for…

Ankara high-speed train crash rises to 7

However, the apex court Judge Sisira de Abrew rejected that decision and said, “President can’t dissolve parliament before four-and-half years.”

The court verdict means parliament elections will be held as scheduled after February 2020 and raises the possibility of Wickremesinghe reinstated as prime minister since his coalition enjoys a majority in parliament.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.