Sri Lanka’s ousted PM reinstated

By pragativadinewsservice
Sri Lanka’s ousted PM
Colombo: It is official now. The island nation has reinstated the ousted prime minister on Sunday.

Sri Lanka’s sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated on Sunday, a legislator said.

This has ended a 51-day political turmoil in the island nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in by the President Maithripala Sirisena. It may be recalled that he had sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26.

The sacking had triggered a power struggle which had brought the country’s government to a standstill.

Reports said legislator Harsha de Silva, who attended the swearing-in ceremony had tweeted a photo from the president’s office where Wickremesinghe took his oath of office and secrecy.

pragativadinewsservice
