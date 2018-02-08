Latest News Update

Sri Lankan navy apprehends seven Indian fishermen

Pragativadi News Service
Rameswaram: The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday apprehended seven Indian fishermen along with one boat at the Palk Strait near the Delft island.

The fishermen have been taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp for interrogation.

Fishermen from both the countries are being apprehended on a regular basis for violating each other’s territorial waters or doing suspicious activities.

Last month, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu island in Palk Strait in northern Sri Lanka.

