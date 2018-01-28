Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Latest News Update

Rameswaram: Twelve Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Talaimannar, as per sources.

Three boats have also been seized by the navy, sources said.

The captured fishermen, all belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram district, have been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Camp for interrogation.

Recently, at least 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Katchatheevu Island in Palk Strait.

