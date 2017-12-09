Sri Lanka formally hands over Hambantota port to China

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Saturday formally handed over the southern sea port of Hambantota to China on a 99-year lease.

Two Chinese firms, namely Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) and Hambantota International Port Services (HIPS) managed by the China Merchants Port Holdings Company and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority will own the port and the investment zone around it, according to reports.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during a visit to China in April had agreed to swap equity in Chinese infrastructure projects launched by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa in his home district.

Former Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, last year had said that the island country owed China $8 billion.

Sri Lanka received $300 million as the initial payment for the lease which the opposition had described as a sellout.

The government’s grant of large tax concessions to Chinese firms has also been questioned by the opposition.