Sri Lanka: Flash floods affect 60,000 people

Colombo: Over 60,000 people have been affected by flash floods in the northern part of Sri Lanka following heavy rains, officials said on Monday.

The officials said of those affected nearly 11,000 people were evacuated to safer places.

Their homes were inundated due to torrential rains, news agencies quoted Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre said.

Although flood waters were receding and the situation is returning to normalcy slowly, the local Met office has predicted more rains in the days to come.

Officials said the worst-affected districts were Mullaitivu, Killinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna. No deaths or injuries were reported so far.