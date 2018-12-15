Sri Lanka crisis ends as Rajapakse bows out

Colombo: The power crisis of the island nation ended on Saturday as Mahinda Rajapakse bows out, reports said.

This has heralded the end of Sri Lanka’s power struggle, media reports said.

The strongman Mahinda Rajapakse bowed out of a power battle that had crippled the strategically located island for seven weeks.

A crisis was triggered in the island nation after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with his flamboyant former foe Rajapakse.

Wickremesinghe refused to step down insisting that his sacking was illegal.

Rajapakse was then defeated in a no-confidence motion on November 14. However, the following day, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya ruled that he would recognise neither man as prime minister, leaving Sri Lanka effectively without a government.