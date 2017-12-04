SRC writes collectors to alert farmers as IMD forecasts rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Monday asked all district collectors to alert farmers following the heavy rain forecast issued by IMD in Odisha from December 7.

SRC Bisnhupada Sethi directed them to advise the farmers to shift their harvested paddy from the farmland and keep them stacked under cover from rain. Similarly, farmers have also been asked to cut paddy ready for harvest and store safely along with proper care of the paddy in Mandi.

Apart from Collectors, the SRC also wrote letters to State Agriculture, Cooperative, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare departments and alerted them ahead of the rain forecast.

Notably, the IMD Regional Centre in the city yesterday released a bulletin predicting heavy rain in at least 18 districts of Odisha triggered by a low pressure formed over south Andaman Sea. The system is very likely to develop into a depression in next 24 hours bringing downpour by December 7, the bulletin said.