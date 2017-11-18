SRC asks district Collectors to submit crop damage report by November 25

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi today asked all district Collectors to submit report on damage to crops due to unseasonal rain that arouse out of cyclonic depression over Bay of Bengal.

Seeking the report on Kharif crop loss, Sethi in a letter stated that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has on November 16 directed all Collectors to take up survey of crops damaged due to the unseasonal rain and submit reports on crop sustaining crop loss of 33 percent and above within seven days to the SRC.

“You are aware that farmers have been affected by drought and pest attack during the current year. Now, the present unseasonal rain has further affected the farmers in some part of the state. The affected farmers are eligible to get agricultural input subsidy in prescribed rate as per norms of State Disaster Response Fund, who have sustained crop loss of 33 percent and above due t the calamity”, he wrote.

“it is, therefore, requested to furnish the list of affected villages sustaining crop loss of 33 percent and above due to the unseasonal rain along with area of crop loss and number of farmers to this office by November 25 positively for further action at this end”, the letter read.