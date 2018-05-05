Headlines

Sports Secy urges GA dept to allot land for Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to initiate Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s view to make Odisha a Sports hub, the Sports and Youth Services Department in a letter to the General Administration and Public Grievance Department urged allotment of a vacant land to enhance the facility of sports mechanism in the state.

In a letter, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Depatment urged the GA & PG Department Secretary to allot the stretch of land which is lying vacant and occupied by Kalinga Studio for developing a sports complex.

“Since Bhubaneswar is growing, development of a sports complex at the site will cater to the needs of the ctizens of the area”, the official stated.

“It is therefore requested that GA & PG Department may please allot the unutilized vacant stretch of land of Kalinga Studio, Bhubaneswar in favor of Sports and YS Department for developing a Sports Complex at the Site”, the Letter mentioned.

