Sports in India has changed in last 5 years: Rahul Bose

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Bose, who represented India internationally in Rugby for 25 years, said that the scene of sports in India has changed in the last five years.

The actor told this to media persons at the inauguration of an art show called ‘Breaking Barriers’ held recently.

Bose said: “I feel the kind of sporting facilities we have in the last five years, have never been there. I feel Bhubaneswar will be the national sports capital.

“We all know about Patiala (Punjab). There are really good two to three academies for boxing and wrestling. Jindals (Jindal Steel and Power) have created a really good sports academy in Vijayanagar outside Bengaluru.

“So, I feel in the next 10-15 years people will stop questioning sporting facilities in India.”

“Earlier capitalists used to build temples or schools under CSR activities but now they are investing in sports academies.

“In my recent visit to Odisha, I found out that seven sports academies have been funded by private investors.

“I feel things have started changing and in the next 10-15 years we will be able to see a completely different picture in sports in India.”