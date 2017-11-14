SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at BPIA in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A SpiceJet flight on its way to Bagdogra from Chennai had to be diverted and made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) after an onboard passenger complained of uneasiness and fell sick.

According to an official of BPIA, SpiceJet 623 landed at the airport at 12.26 PM following health problem of a passenger identified as N Das (64).

Later, a team of doctors at the medical inspection room of Biju Patnaik airport immediately attended the patient.

After a thorough checking, the passenger was declared fit to fly and the flight departed at around 1:56 PM today.

An advance ambulance was also kept on standby as a precautionary measure after the airport’s terminal management was alerted about the medical emergency of a passenger.