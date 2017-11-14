Headlines

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at BPIA in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SpiceJet flight

Bhubaneswar: A SpiceJet flight on its way to Bagdogra from Chennai had to be diverted and made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) after an onboard passenger complained of uneasiness and fell sick.

According to an official of BPIA, SpiceJet 623 landed at the airport at 12.26 PM following health problem of a passenger identified as N Das (64).

Later, a team of doctors at the medical inspection room of Biju Patnaik airport immediately attended the patient.

After a thorough checking, the passenger was declared fit to fly and the flight departed at around 1:56 PM today.

An advance ambulance was also kept on standby as a precautionary measure after the airport’s terminal management was alerted about the medical emergency of a passenger.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.5K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex sex
1.4K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held
jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top