Over-speeding on roads to attract jail term in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to reduce the increasing numbers of road accidents and resultant fatalities in the State, Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting and held videoconferencing with the district Collectors and SPs and RTOs for preventive and remedial measures to reduce mishaps.

The Chief Secretary laid stress on road engineering, intensifying enforcement activities and creating traffic awareness among the people.

Later speaking to media persons, Padhi said enforcement would be made stringent.

Over-speeding and helmetless driving particularly on National Highways would be curbed.

A list for speed limit for different roads in being prepared and signages regarding speed limits would be put up on different roads. Laws are being more stringent and now over-speeding can attract a jail term.

DGP RP Sharma said “Number of accidents in some districts have increased in comparison to last year’s figure. About seven districts were identified where the number of road accidents and fatalities has also increased in the last nine months.”

Sharma also informed, “Places with black spots would be identified and measures would be made. Despite speed limit imposed, overspeeding violation is being made. More stringent action against the violators is being mulled like suspension of driving license and spurring up enforcement activities there.”

Notably, in 2016, 4, 463 people died in road mishaps in the State. On an average 13 people are killed in road mishaps daily. Along with over-speeding, using cell phones while driving, drunken driving and wrong side driving are rampant not only in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack but other parts of the State also.