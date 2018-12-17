Speeding ambulance kills woman in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A woman was killed after being hit by a speeding ambulance near Balijodi in Keonjhar district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Lochana Nayak.

According to sources, Lochana was on her way to daughter’s house when she was hit by a speeding ambulance while crossing the road. Lochana died on the spot.

Irate over the incident, the locals blocked National Highway 20 and demanded compensation for the deceased family members.

Police officials rushed to the spot to maintain law and order and pacify the mob.