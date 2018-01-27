Speculation rife over change of guard in OPCC ahead of BIjepur bypoll

Bhubaneswar: Speculations rife over possibility of change of guard in Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) ahead of Bijepur bypoll as some senior party leaders of the state held marathon meetings with AICC President Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders at Delhi Durbar here on Saturday.

Former PCC president Niranjan Patnaik, Ex-MP Pradeep Majhi, MLA Naba Das and Chiranjib Biswal called on senior central leaders Kamal Nath and Jitendra Singh at former’s residence- ! Tughlak road in the national capital.

According to reports, the state Congress leaders held brief discussions with party high command on several issues.

Even though the party leaders did not disclose anything regarding the meeting, sources said that the party will likely announce a change of guard for Odisha PCC seat by replacing Prasad Harichandan.