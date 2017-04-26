Special Weekly train from Puri to Somnath

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to clear additional rush of passengers and to facilitate the waitlisted passengers, Railways have decided to run a pair of special train between Somnath in Gujarat to Puri.

The trains will run via Ahmadabad, Nagpur, Raipur, Rayagada & Vizianagaram connecting two religious destinations in East and West parts of India and also connecting Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

09207 Somnath-Puri Special Train will leave Somnath at 0720hrs on every Saturday between 13th May 2017 to 1st July 2017 and will reach Puri at 1005hrs on every Monday during the period.

In the return direction, 09208 Puri-Somnath Special Train will leave Puri at 1945hrs on every Wednesday between 17th May to 5th July 2017 and will reach at Somnath at 2100hrs on every Friday.