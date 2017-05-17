Special session on GST Bill starts from today in Odisha Assembly

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has started a special assembly session from today to discuss and pass State Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill, following Parliament’s clearance of the four central laws necessary to implement GST from this July.

A day before the introduction of the State Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill in the Odisha Assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said GST was a major financial reform which would transform the country into one single market.

“The GST will bring about comprehensive reform of the indirect tax regime in the country and a major financial reform to make India a single market,” Patnaik said while addressing the legislators in the workshop on GST held ahead of the Odisha Assembly’s special session on Thursday.

Governor S.C. Jamir has approved the special session of Odisha Assembly to discuss GST Bill.

The special session will discuss state GST Bill and amendment to the Odisha Value Added Tax (VAT), said a notification.

