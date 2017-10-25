Special package of Rs 134 crore to check migration in two districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today announced a special package of Rs 134 crore to check migration in Balangir and Nuapada districts.

State Labour Minister Susanta Singh informed about this during a meeting on labour at DRDA Conference Hall in Balangir.

“Massive drought was witnessed in Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts this year. Therefore, there is the possibility of the increase of migrant labours in these districts. In view of this, the state government has sanctioned a special package for 30 gram panchayats of Balangir and Nuapada districts on the first phase to create employment in the villages,” said the Minister while speaking to the reporters.

Gradually, the package will be sanctioned to other GPs and districts, he added.

Principal Secretary of Labour Department Anu Garg, Commissioner Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav Collectors, labour officers and senior police officials of the five districts were present during the meeting.