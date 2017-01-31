Twin City

Special heritage tour for architecture students

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The popularity of heritage walk in the Temple City has gone beyond the state boundaries with as many as 12 architectural students from Impact School of Architecture, Bengaluru calling on an expedition to discover the traditional Kalingan form of temple architecture and building techniques.

Accompanied by their faculty Shanti Ashok, the first year students of the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) were excited to see the typical temple style in the city, which is basically of three types Rekha Deula, Pidha Deula and Khakhara Deula. The three temple building styles were explained to them in details by guides.

On Sunday they had a tour to Konark and Puri to have a look at other important monuments in the Golden Triangle in Odisha Tourism, comprising Konark, Puri and Bhubaneswar.

