Special courts to hear cases against convicted politicians

New Delhi: The Centre has agreed to set up 12 special courts for speedy trial in criminal cases involving politicians.
These special courts will decide 1,571 criminal cases against MPs and MLAs as disclosed in their 2014 poll affidavit.
A petitioner has filed a PIL in the apex court to bar convicted politicians for life from contesting polls.
Earlier in April, the Centre had opposed the petition citing that there were already adequate provisions in the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to deal with it.
According to the legal regime under the RPA, a politician convicted and sentenced to a jail term of two years or more shall be disqualified from contesting polls for six years from the date of his release from prison after the conclusion of the term.