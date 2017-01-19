Special commemorative envelope on Ravenshaw’s 150th year

Cuttack: With Ravenshaw celebrating its 150th anniversary, year round functions and events will be organised in this oldest educational institution in the state.

Looking at the auspicious occasion the postal department has planned to issue a commemorative envelope on the varsity.

The special envelope will be unveiled by the varsity Vice Chancellor P C Sarangi in presence of other senior postal officials.

Speaking to media men Sarangi said that their request for a heritage envelope to commemorate the historic college has been accepted by the department of posts. We will release the special cover on January 21.

Sources said the college will procure at least 1000 of those tickets as the post offices will also feature them so that people can buy the souvenir.

Notably, the department of posts released a special commemorative stamp on Ravenshaw to mark its centenary celebrations.

The anniversary will be marked with a grand function scheduled to be inaugurated by the Governor SC Jamir in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries.